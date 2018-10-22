Oliver named GAC Co-Offensive POW — RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Earlier today the Great American Conference announced that Ouachita senior running back Kris Oliver had been named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Oliver carried the ball a season high 28 times for 151 rushing yards and two scores in a lopsided 41-0 victory over Southern Nazarene on Thursday evening. The 151-yard rushing performance game Oliver not one but two Great American Conference records. The Arkadelphia native now holds the GAC record for most 100-yard rushing games with 16. Oliver also surpassed Southeastern Oklahoma State running back Devlon Wortham become the GAC's All-Time leading rusher with 3,493 yards.

This is Oliver's third career player of the week honor and his first of this season. Oliver joins teammates Brockton Brown, Airric Parker, and Keandre Evans as GAC Player of the Week honorees.

The Ouachita football team is hitting the road this week as they travel down to Arkansas-Monticello. Game time for Saturday is set for 1 p.m. and links to the game can be found on obutigers.com.

