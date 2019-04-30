FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is taking over the University of Arkansas Gymnastics team and she said she is prepared to take the program to the next level.

The 23-year-old is the first Olympic champion gymnast to become an NCAA head coach. She replaces former head coach Mark Cook as he retires after 17 years.

"I'm so excited for this new journey, this new job and I can't wait to get stated with these girls,” Wieber said.

Wieber may only be 23, but in the sport of gymnastics, she has had a lifetime of experience. Becoming involved in the sport at the age of 8, she said her age is nothing but a number.

"I've really seen [the sport] from every single angle. I've seen it from the club level, the elite level and the college level,” she said.

Wieber lands in Arkansas from the University of California at Los Angeles. She served as team manager and volunteer coach for the gymnastics team under the supervision of coach Valorie Kondos Field (also known as Miss Val.) Kondos is known as one of the best gymnastics coaches in the NCAA.

“She’s really taught me a lot of her wisdom. I think she’s just so proud because I’m her little protégé and she’s basically trained me to be ready for this. I’m excited for her to still continue to be my mentor and I know that she’s there with her phone ready to pick up when I have a question or need her advice,” Wieber said.

RELATED: University of Arkansas announces Olympic gold medalist as new gymnastics coach

As a volunteer coach, Wieber was in charge of the floor event, coming up with training plans and deciding on lineups and team strategy.

But Wieber never actually competed at the college level herself. The reigning 2011 All-Around World Champion became ineligible when she went professional in the sport – meaning she took prize money and endorsement deals.

"I knew I had a good chance at making the Olympic team so I decided to go professional and gave up my eligibility,” Wieber said.

Wieber went on to make the 2012 U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team — better known as the “Fierce Five.” Despite taking home gold in the team competition, Wieber said the Olympics was still the toughest moment of her career.

"I didn't qualify to the all-around competition as the reigning all-around World Champion. That was a huge failure to experience,” Wieber said.

“I really think that this sport teaches resilience in the best way because you have to learn how to get back up from those failures and for me I had to turn around and compete in the team competition two days later.”

But she said that moment prepared her to help other gymnasts get back up on their feet.

"What these girls are going to experience here, they're going to have a lot of ups and down…I'm going to be able to guide them through those because I personally have been through those same experiences,” Wieber said.

RELATED: Local gymnasts excited over Jordyn Wieber hire

Since officially becoming head coach last week, Wieber is meeting individually with each gymnast as she hopes to take the Gym-backs to the next level.

"I think there are a couple areas where they can grow, just cleaning up routines and confidence levels. That's the one thing I want to do with this team is take the knowledge and the confidence I had in my gymnastics career and help them with their own competitive careers,” she said.