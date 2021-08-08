x
All the medals the US won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Team USA edges China to capture the most gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics with 39

Gabrielle Mannino (NEWS CENTER Maine)

The United States racked up 113 total medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the most of any other nation. The U.S also won the most gold medals, 39, edging out China by one. Japan is third with 27.

The Tokyo Olympics closed Sunday. The closing ceremony will air in the U.S. in primetime Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. 

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead

Allyson Felix, 35, became the most decorated United States track athlete Saturday, winning her 11th gold medal as part of the women's 4x400-meter relay winning effort.

The United States' beach volleyball "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman won gold over Australia in the final match Friday. With the win, Ross completed her set of Olympic beach volleyball medals: silver in London, bronze in Rio de Janeiro, and a gold she won with Alix Klineman at the Tokyo Games.

American gymnast Jade Carey, 21, won the gold medal on floor exercise. She bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final last Sunday to claim the top spot on the floor with a score of 14.366.

American record-holder Valarie Allman got to work early this past Monday in the women's discus final. Her first attempt won her Olympic gold at 68.98 meters.

Last Sunday morning, Team USA had its best weightlifting result at the Olympics in over two decades. Kate Nye took silver for the United States' best result in the sport since 2000. 

The U.S. Swimming team has contributed the bulk of those medals, making up 30 of the 113. The first gold medal for the U.S. was won by Chase Kalisz, who shined in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Fellow American Jay Litherland took silver in the race. Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, and Caeleb Dressel led the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay team to gold. Dressel has gone on to win three more gold medals, breaking his own world record in the 100-meter butterfly in the process. 

Dressel broke an Olympic record in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday night. The U.S. closed out swimming strong Saturday night, breaking a world record in the men's 4x100-meter medley relay with the team of Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple.

Among the gold medals are some historic firsts for the Americans. 

On Tuesday, July 27, American surfer Carissa Moore and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions in the sport’s Olympic debut. Moore, a 28-year-old from Hawaii, delivered a standout performance and took gold in the women’s competition, while Ferreira won in the men’s.

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina, 25-17, to claim the featherweight division title.

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky swam for gold in the first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday night. American teammate Erica Sullivan got the silver and the bronze went to Germany's Sarah Kohler. Ledecky capped off her 2020 Olympics with a gold in the 800m freestyle—marking her third straight Olympics win in the event.

When Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday, she became the first American Black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling and the second American woman overall.

American Bobby Finke had an incredible come-from-behind win in the first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle Wednesday night, going from fifth to first in the last 50 meters of the race to win gold. He had yet another amazing finish Saturday night when he won gold in the men's 1500-meter freestyle.

Suni Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.

This story will be updated as the Olympics continue.

NEWS CENTER Maine staff, including Chelsea Bard, Griffin Stockford, Erin Keller, and Jeff Schools have contributed to this report.

Gold: 39

Swimming

Track and Field

Wrestling

Shooting

Gymnastics

Cycling

Basketball

Golf

Fencing

Basketball 3x3

  • Women's 3-on-3: Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, and Jackie Young

Beach Volleyball

Canoe/Kayak

Surfing

Taekwondo

Volleyball

Water Polo

  • Women's Tournament

Silver: 41

Swimming

Track & Field

Wrestling

Shooting

Gymnastics

Boxing

Cycling

Diving

Equestrian

  • Dressage team grand prix: Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery
  • Team Jumping: Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut, and McClain Ward

Triathlon

  • Mixed relay: Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, and Morgan Pearson

Weightlifting

Baseball

  • Team USA

Softball

  • Team USA

Sport Climbing

Bronze: 33

Skateboarding

Gymnastics

Swimming

Diving

Triathlon

Track & Field

Cycling Track

Shooting

Fencing

Weightlifting

Boxing

  • Women's welter (152lbs): Oshae Jones

Wrestling

  • Women's freestyle 57kg/125lbs: Helen Maroulis
  • Men's freestyle 57kg/125lbs: Thomas Gilman
  • Men's freestyle 74kg/163lbs: Kyle Dake
  • Women's freestyle 50kg/110lbs: Sarah Hildebrandt

Soccer

Karate

  • Men's Kata: Ariel Torres Gutierrez

 