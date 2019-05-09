LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We first met Jillian Elwart last summer. The Arkansas native was chasing her dreams of becoming an Olympian.

And now we can report that Elwart is going to Tokyo, Japan to prepare for the 2020 Olympics. She is one of four American para-kayakers who qualified to travel across the world.

"This is the expected athletes with the expected countries going and basically doing a dry run," Elwart told CBS affiliate KSLA. "We're going to see the venue, get familiar with the area. This event is purely bragging rights."

Elwart was born with a birth defect called proximal femoral focal deficiency. But it is not stopping her from achieving and making sure her dreams come true.

But her trip to Tokyo is entirely self-funded. She has been holding events to raise money for her trip and she has a GoFundMe page.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would do anything on this scale. It doesn't feel like reality," she said.

Elwart has been kayaking for only three years.

She leaves for Tokyo this weekend and we hope to see her next summer as well!

