Greenbrier to hold celebration for Arkansas Olympic medalist

GREENBRIER, Ark. — This week Arkansans have the opportunity to celebrate an Olympic medalist from the natural state.

The city of Greenbrier is holding a celebrating for Kayle Browning on Wednesday, August 4.

Browning won silver at the women's trap competition last week.

She missed three of her first four shots, then rattled off 19 in row to come back and grab a silver medal.

“I’ve worked for this moment my whole life, so I don’t really have words to describe it yet, but I’m definitely proud” Browning said.

Browning, 28, began shooting at eight years old with her dad, an avid sporting clay shooter. She began her target career in sporting clays where she made the open All-American Team at just 12.

Kayle has a 20-year shooting career and has been on the USAS team since she was only 15.

The city is encouraging business to congratulate her with their marquee signs and windows throughout the community. The ceremony will conclude with a special declaration, keys to the city of Greenbrier and Wooster, and a meet and greet.