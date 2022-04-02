Young American freestyle skier competes for medal in first go at Olympics

Nick Page, 19, reached the moguls final on Saturday.

BEIJING, China — While Team USA always travels to an Olympics with plenty of stars who are already household names, part of the fun of the Games is seeing who emerges out of the huge American contingent as a new name to watch.

The freestyle skiing moguls competition gave us just such one new face on Saturday.

Nick Page, a 19-year-old from Utah, competed in the moguls as he makes his Olympics debut in Beijing, and he turned in a strong showing that suggests he could be a future medal contender.

Page isn't exactly unknown within the world of his sport - he came into the Olympics following a fourth-place finish in the moguls in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships last year.

But the Olympics are certainly a different stage to step up to, and he accommodated himself quite well - after finishing third in his qualification group with a score of 77.36. In the semi-final qualifying, he snuck through with the sixth-best score in his group, 76.92.

Page saved his best for last, though, scoring 78.90 in the final for a fifth-place finish. Not bad at all for your first Olympics.

"An appreciation post for @nickpage_ski, who finishes 5th in the men's moguls final at his FIRST #WinterOlympics!" NBC's Olympics account tweeted.

Who is Nick Page?

Nick Page is a U.S. freestyle skier from Park City, Utah who competes in the moguls event.

The 19-year-old has been with the U.S. Ski Team for three years. He was the 2021 U.S. moguls national champion, and placed fourth at the World Championships last year. He also earned recognition as the 2021 International Ski Federation Rookie of the Year.

According to his U.S. Ski Team bio page, he started moguls when he was seven years old, and he's the youngest man to ever win a moguls NorAm event.