Olympic silver medalist Kayle Browning welcomed back to Greenbrier with a crowd

GREENBRIER, Ark. — From Tokyo to Greenbrier, Arkansas — an Olympic-sized welcome waited for Kayle Browning as she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics as a silver medal winner.

The city honored her for winning the silver medal in the women's trap competition last week.

She missed three of her first four shots, then rattled off 19 in row to come back and grab a silver medal.

“I’ve worked for this moment my whole life, so I don’t really have words to describe it yet, but I’m definitely proud” Browning said.