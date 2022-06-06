US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The class of 2022 is made up of eight individuals, two teams, two legends, one coach and one special contributor.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

The inductees include Natalie Coughlin, Muffy Davis, Mia Hamm, David Kiley, Michelle Kwan, Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn, Trischa Zorn-Hudson, the 1976 Women’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay Swimming Team, the 2002 Paralympic Sled Hockey Team, Gretchen Fraser, Roger Kingdom, Pat Summitt and Billie Jean King.

The class will be honored and inducted in a ceremony held Friday, June 24, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. Hosted by NBC’s Mike Tirico, the event will not be open to the public, but a livestream will be available.

This will be the 17th class inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, bringing the total to 168 inductees. The first class was inducted in 1983 and the most recent class was inducted in 2019.

Vonn is the most successful female ski racer in history and with three Olympic medals to her name.

The only male U.S. swimmer to compete on five Olympic teams, Phelps is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals.

Kwan is the most decorated figure skater in U.S. history, with two Olympic medals, five world championships and nine world championship medals.

“It's a distinct honor to welcome the class of 2022 into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame and to celebrate their remarkable individual and team achievements as representatives of Team USA,” said United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland.

“Induction into the Hall of Fame adds to the tremendous legacies of these great athletes and teams, and also memorializes the contributions of those members of the “team behind the team” who dedicated themselves to helping Team USA achieve success on and off the field of play.”

