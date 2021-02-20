Opening weekend canceled due to winter weather

CONWAY, Arkansas — The University of Central Arkansas’ season opening baseball series with Western Illinois has been canceled due to unplayable field conditions caused by the recent winter weather.



The Bears and Leathernecks were scheduled for a four-game series at Bear Stadium, beginning Friday. That was reduced to three games set for Sunday and Monday, before the whole series was canceled Saturday with snow still covering the playing surface at Bear Stadium.



The Bears, under the direction of head coach Allen Gum, will now open the 2021 season Friday at Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. The UCA Bears will take on the MSU Bears at 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Hammons Field.



UCA’s home opener will now be Friday, March 5 when the Bears host Tarleton State at 6 p.m. at Bear Stadium