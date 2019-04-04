LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday night I couldn't believe what I was seeing. The Little Rock Trojans storming Cole Field at Baum-Walker Stadium celebrating a 17-7 victory over the 9th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

In reality the Trojans' upset over the Diamond Hogs might not mean much down the road but it was terrible timing for Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

Eight days after Mike Anderson's dismissal there is still a large vacancy at Bud Walton Arena. Kelvin Sampson looks like he'll be staying in Houston, while Eric Musselman tweets from the basketball court in Reno while he was rumored to be in Fayetteville.

Rumors and reports are always apart of coaching searches, I get that. However as the days go bye, so does in my opinion the confidence in Yurachek to land the right coach.

As for the Diamond Hogs, they'll be fine. They're too talented not to be but if Yurachek gets this basketball hire wrong, we could remember that Tuesday night in Fayetteville as the night he lost the confidence of the fan base.