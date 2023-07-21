AGFC announces no limits, tagged fish promotion to celebrate Lake Conway angling

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced a "fishing-style treasure hunt" and lifted all daily and length limits on Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) lifted all daily and length limits on Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir.

AGFC unanimously voted to lift the limits during Thursday's meeting and will allow anglers to take full advantage of the fish in the lake before it is drained for renovations.

The five-year renovation project was announced on June 15 and is estimated to cost between $8-12 million, the most extensive lake renovation in AGFC's 108-year history.

In addition to lifting the daily and length limits, AGFC announced a "fishing-style treasure hunt" on Lake Conway, courtesy of the agency's education program and Fisheries Division.

AGFC Education Division Chief Tabbi Kinion said more than 50 fish were tagged with $500 vouchers, available to any lucky angler who catches them.

“We're excited to offer this fishing-style treasure hunt on Lake Conway,” Kinion said. “These tags are spread across six species, so grab your gear and head to Lake Conway today for a chance to win.”