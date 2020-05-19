LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A bear was seen hanging out, high above the ground, in a Little Rock neighborhood on Monday, May 18.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers tried to coax the bear down all day but the bear was too high to be reached by a tranquilizer dart.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the bear had not come down from the tree. Trey Reid with AGFC said they set a trap with sardines overnight, hoping the bear would come down for a snack, but were unsuccessful.

Biologists are headed to the scene to help try and lure the bear down to safety.

On Friday, May 15 another bear was found up a tree near a Cabot apartment complex.

Game and Fish officials said the bears came out of hibernation in April and are likely looking for new places to call home.

"There's really nothing to fear,” Reid said. “They're more afraid of you than you are of them. If you see one alert authorities and we'll try to take care of it."

RELATED: Bear found in tree at apartment complex in Cabot, according to AGFC

RELATED: What do I do if a I find an abandoned wild baby animal?