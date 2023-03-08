The public can fish for free in Arkansas on Aug. 23 following unanimous approval by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans can fish for free on Aug. 23 after unanimous approval by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) during Thursday's meeting at the AGFC Headquarters in Little Rock.

AGFC said the free fishing opportunity comes as a result of an update to the AGFC's license system. PayIt Outdoors, the license system vendor, is updating its license purchasing experience for Arkansas hunters and anglers, which will prevent anyone from purchasing or renewing their license that day.

"We saw this as an opportunity to give anglers one more chance to get out and enjoy some free fishing on this day instead of worrying about whether their license was valid," AGFC Deputy Director Spencer Griffith said. "The new license system will have some features that have been asked about in the past and will be more user-friendly with more of a customized experience for our customers."

All other fishing regulations will remain in place on Aug. 23.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also unanimously voted to waive all fees for boat docks and other permitted structures during the drawdown and renovation of Lake Conway.