These are the Arkansas deer hunting season 2021-2022 dates

Below you will find all the key dates for deer hunting season in Arkansas for 2021-2022.

In Arkansas, the leaves changing marks not only the beginning of fall but also the beginning of deer hunting season.

Although you may think you can get out there and hunt, there are different start dates for different equipment and weapons.

Below you'll find the important dates for deer hunting.

Archery Sept. 25, 2021- Feb. 28, 2022

Muzzleloader Oct. 16-24 Dec. 11-13, 2021

Private Land Antlerless-only Modern Gun Hunt Dec. 29-31, 2021

Special Youth Modern Gun Hunt Nov. 6-7, 2021 Jan. 1-2, 2022

Modern Gun Nov. 13-Dec. 5 Dec. 26-28, 2021



Up to two hunting dogs can be used to trail wounded deer after notifying radio dispatch at 1-800-482-9262.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will also have drop-off containers for chronic waste disease testing. Hunters can bring deer heads with antlers removed and around six inches attached to one of the locations. You can find the locations by clicking here.