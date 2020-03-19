LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission has announced that they, in cooperation with Governor Asa Hutchinson, will waive fishing license requirements during spring break in Arkansas, or until March 29.

A special meeting as called Thursday to offically waive fishing license and trout permit requirements for residents and nonresidents starting this weekend specifically at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

This decision is in response to the governor's encouragement of those finding themselves stir-crazy, to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, so as long as you take the preventative measures and be cautious in not spreading the virus.

These measures include not organizing or attending events with more than 10 people, remaining six feet apart and washing your hands often.

Because, #fishingisthenewsocialdistancing, according to Arkansas Game & Fish.

For more information, click here to read the full statement from AGFC.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

146 people are under investigation

351 negative test results

Gov. Hutchinson announced the closure of all public schools until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice.

