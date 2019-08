A 35 inch-long and 19.8 pound brown trout was caught on a perch by Darryck Ruston of Paragould Arkansas this weekend.

The picture was posted to Facebook by the Arkansas Wildlife Officers Associate with the status reading "Our officers get to enjoy some happy moments with the fisherman on the White River! This one was 35” and weighed in at 19.8 lbs!!!"

Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association Officer Rick Fields, Officer Larry Williams, Officer Dusty Kirkpatri... ck, and Sergeant Jeremy Bishop assisted with a fishing derby for Kappa League youth from Pulaski and Faulkner Counties. The officers also instructed the young men in tying on hooks, scaling and filleting fish. Several Kappa League mentors also assisted with fishing and cooking what was caught.

Ruston caught the brown trout on the White River at Bull Shoals Starr Park.