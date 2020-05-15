CABOT, Ark. — According to Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a bear was found in a tree at an apartment complex in Cabot.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a bear was spotted about 20-25 feet up in a tree at the apartment complex.

The AGFC is on-scene to dart and relocate the bear.

Bear found in tree at Cabot apartment complex

More information on the bear as the story develops.

RELATED: Little Rock to light bridges in honor of all 28 area high school graduates with school colors

RELATED: Arkansas Virtual Academy students read to nursing home residents

RELATED: Rita has lots of energy and needs a family to play with!