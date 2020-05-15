CABOT, Ark. — According to Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a bear was found in a tree at an apartment complex in Cabot.
Around 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a bear was spotted about 20-25 feet up in a tree at the apartment complex.
The AGFC is on-scene to dart and relocate the bear.
More information on the bear as the story develops.
