LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Big Dam Bridge 100 revealed the design of their finisher's medal for this year's race.

Anyone who completes 25 miles or more of the race will receive one of the medals.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 is put on by the Big Dam Bridge Foundation.

The foundation's mission is to promote the use, support and preservation of the Big Dam Bridge for the advancement of health, fitness, cultural and recreational activities in Arkansas. The Big Dam Bridge connects approximately 20 miles of scenic riverside trails in the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock and assists in the connection of 70,000 acres of city, county, state and federal parkland, according to the Big Dam Bridge 100 Facebook page.

