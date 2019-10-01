LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Wildlife Federation and Creative Ideas, a Little Rock-based nonprofit organization, are accepting entries into the 2019 “Wildlife of Arkansas” student art contest to help promote conservation awareness through the arts.

Entries will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2019.

The art contest is open to all school-aged youths from kindergarten through 12th grade level. A panel of professional artists will select 4 winners in each grade level based on creativity, skill and interpretation of the theme. All artwork must be focused on wildlife and the natural world, however, it is not limited to animals.

Wildflowers, landscapes and other natural features may be the focus of the piece. A special category will focus on monarch butterflies and other pollinatinator species to help bring awareness to their declines.

Winning entries will earn the artist a cash prize as well as a certificate of achievement at the AWF Annual Conservation Awards Banquet. All winning artwork also will be displayed at Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nature centers across the state throughout the year.

Teachers and other educators can find further information on the contest and entry forms at the AWF’s website, www.arwild.org.