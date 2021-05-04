Eagle saved by Arkansas corporal after suffering broken wing, head injury

The wildlife rehabilitator believed the injuries may have come from fighting another male eagle, but also he ruled out that it had been shot.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said they received a call from a man who saw an eagle had hopped across an old logging road in Muddy Creek near the Yell/Scott County line.

Cpl. Mac Davis went to the area and located the eagle at the top of a ridge.

"After chasing it for what seemed like a half mile, I managed to throw a blanket over it and caught it," Davis said. "I took it to the rehabber in Mena. After inspecting it we learned he had a broken left wing and a head injury."

