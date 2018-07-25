WYE MOUNTAIN, Ark. (KTHV) - Wye Mountain in Perry County was slammed with winds of 60 to 80 mph early Saturday morning and owners of Wye Mountain Flowers and Berries woke up to a mess to clean up.

”I was awakened about 3 a.m. Saturday morning when the storm began here with winds I have not heard in several years,” co-owner Beth Eggers said.

Blueberries still liter the ground days after the storm passed, but the timing of the storm was not devastating at least for the blueberries.

“We were close to the end we only have got three days after today that we will be picking -- Thursday, Friday, Saturday. If it had to happen it couldn’t have been better timing for us on the blueberries.”

However, the sunflowers on the farm took a big hit. Because they are tall and exposed, the wind slammed them to the ground, Eggers says.

“The next morning, they’ll start reaching for the sun and that head will turn toward sun and twist the stem completely where it is unusable in the florist industry.”

It will be at least two weeks until they will be able to sell sunflowers again.

The farm was not only place affected by the fierce winds, but the community of Wye Mountain is also mourning the loss of an iconic landmark.

A giant cherry bark oak tree at Wye Mountain church broke off at the base during the intense windstorm.

Eggers said the tree has been around for hundreds of years and was used as a backdrop for weddings and the annual daffodil festival in March.

“That’s going to be irreplaceable for us who live here. It will never be the same to walk out in the field again.”

Dealing with punches from mother nature is nothing new and if you’re going to be a farmer you better have patience and tough skin.

“There have been times when it has almost crushed me with storms and things. You take a beautiful crop and the next morning its gone,” Eggers said.

From late freezes, extreme heat, drought, hail and windstorms, and disease and insects the odds are you will never have a perfect year.

But she and her husband continue to hope for the best. And she said the tree may be gone for now, but not forever.

"Hopefully the church and community will plant a big of tree as we can, get a good start again."

