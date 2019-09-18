ARKANSAS, USA — It's almost harvest time here and the Arkansas soybeans have seen it all this season.

With more acreage than rice, corn, and wheat combined, a good year versus a bad year can make or break soybean farmers.

The beans this year are exceeding expectations.

"Putting '18 behind us, thought '19 was going to be the year, and low and behold, here come the floods," said Chris Schaefers.

A soggy spring wasn't the start farmers were hoping for this year.

Farmers like Chris Schaefers out of Faulkner County had to make adjustments to adjustments.

"We started planting June 26, which ideally is when you want to be done. That's when you want to be done and on the tail end," he explained.

All of the rain from spring, followed by the historic river flooding in June, kept the fields soaked.

It made timing tricky and the delays stunted the soybeans' growth.

"They just sat there for two weeks and didn't grow much. But then, I don't know, after that they just took off," Schaefers added.

It all happened just in time. After the long days of plowing fields and planting seed, the weather decided to cooperate.

"Mid-90s, cooling off at night, and timely rains—timely rains is a lot of it," he added. "Now we're on the drier side, and the farmers here say that this is the first of maybe three times that they'll irrigate before harvesting next month."

"Kind of a rough start. Then, it really got bad when the floods came. And it's kind of slacked off on the tail end, but I believe these soybeans are going to be better than we think when we get to the finish line," Schaefers said.

So, what's the worst case scenario for farmers planning to harvest in the next few weeks? The answer: a lot of rain in a short amount of time.