LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to BassMaster, Jerry McKinnis, former B.A.S.S. co-owner, founder of JM Associates, and a legend in the fishing industry, died early Sunday morning, Nov. 3. McKinnis was 82 years old.

McKinnis, a longtime Little Rock resident, had been in the hospital for six weeks, dealing with an infection after a fishing trip in Wyoming.

He was the leader of JM Associates, producing award winning television and Internet shows about fishing and the outdoors. McKinnis was also the beloved host of “The Fishin’ Hole” television series, which ran on ESPN for 44 years.

McKinnis was a member of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, and the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame.

A pioneer in outdoors television, McKinnis and his JM Associates production team took over production of the long-running “The Bassmasters” television program for B.A.S.S. and ESPN in 2001.

