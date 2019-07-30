MONTICELLO, Ark. — Arkansas Game and Fish has removed all daily sportfish limits from Lake Monticello in an emergency proclamation.

The emergency proclamation stems from a recent decision by the City of Monticello to drain the lake for repairs to its dam.

The decision was made due to issues with portions of the dam sagging, which could indicate issues with structural integrity. The levee was inspected by geologists and engineers to determine the extent of the damage to the dam.

“With the water level dropping and high water temperature, we will see a fish kill at Lake Monticello,” said Jason Olive, AGFC assistant chief of fisheries. “We want people to be able to use those fish instead of them going to waste.”

Anglers still will be required to have a fishing license and obey all fishing regulations other than daily limits and length limits.

Olive says the city’s decision to drain the lake should be looked at by anglers with excitement about the future.

“Lake Monticello was once the place to go if you were looking for big bass or excellent crappie fishing, but it’s well past its peak in that regard,” Olive said.

If you would like more information this, you man contact the Monticello Regional Office at 877-367-3559.