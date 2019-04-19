With a very wet spring, it is the perfect time to check out the many spectacular waterfalls that can be found in the Natural State.

The weather for the next few days is expected to be perfect for hiking, so pack up your bags and explore the outdoors, before it gets too hot and humid.

Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park is only about an hour away from Little Rock and it is a must see. Especially now, with the water from the recent rains creating an impressive display.

If you want to check out one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the state, put Jasper in Newton County in your GPS. The drive from the metro is over two hours, but it is worth it.

The trail to the Twin Falls or Triple Falls near Mount Sherman is a very short and easy to hike, however the road to get there is very steep and only high clearance vehicles with 4-wheel drive are recommended.

This is common when traveling the backroads in the Ozarks or Buffalo River wilderness areas, so do your research before your journey.

Most hiking trails are easy to navigate; others can be dangerous as you carefully walk along a narrow path with a 50-foot drop just a foot away. When near rivers or creeks, watch out stepping on moss or rocks because they can be as slippery as ice.

As the weather warms up, you will likely see more creatures on your hikes, such as bears, spiders, and snakes. Use caution at all times.

Another big issue will be the blood-sucking ticks and mosquitoes that have already started to come out, so put on bug spray and wear long sleeves if you can.

Waterfall season in Arkansas can last through May, so get out and go chase waterfalls before they dry up and disappear.

The easiest way I did my research was looking up waterfalls in Arkansas. There are also books written about the cascades. Tim Ernst is well-known for documenting and describing most of them.