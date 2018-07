LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – With summertime in full swing, it’s important to remember water safety.

That’s why it’s necessary to make sure you have the right size life vest. Here's another great tip about life vests.

The ones designed for adults will not work for kids. To check for proper fit, you want to make sure the life jacket fits snug.

Then, raise your arms straight up into the air. If the life jacket hits your chin or ears, it is too big or too loose.

