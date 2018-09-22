A long-awaited weekend for many has finally arrived.

“We're kicking off deer season. Everybody is getting out into the woods,” said Dr. Jennifer Ballard, State Wildlife Veterinarian for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

Archery season begins Sept. 22, which Ballard said comes with a reminder about chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD, which causes degeneration of the central nervous system of deer and elk, was first detected in Arkansas in 2016.

Positive cases of CWD have been documented in several Northwest Arkansas counties.

“What we recommend is people have their deer tested especially if they're hunting in the CWD zone,” Ballard said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those hunting in a location with CWD have deer tested before eating their meat. Testing also helps AGFC monitor CWD in the state.

This season, Game and Fish has opened new drop off containers across Arkansas.

“These are coolers or freezers around the state,” Ballard said. “There are 32 in the zone and there are eight in other locations across the state. You can bring us the head of your animal with 4 to 6 inches of neck attached.”

AGFC will provide bags, zip ties and labels at the stations. Test results should be available within 14 days.

The agency is also collecting samples from roadkill deer until the end of October – testing that helps the agency monitor the prevalence of CWD and watch for it in new areas.

“Not just hunters, but anyone, can help us with the management of this disease,” Ballard said.

AGFC asks drivers to report roadkill deer by calling the poaching hotline at 1-800-482-9262.

