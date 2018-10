An Arkansas hunting license is a ticket to outdoor fun in The Natural State.

But on Wednesday, Nov. 7, it's also a ticket for a free sausage biscuit at any Hardee's Restaurant in Arkansas.

Hardee's is celebrating Modern Gun deer season by rewarding Arkansas hunters with a free sausage biscuit on Wednesday morning prior to opening day, which begins Thursday, Nov. 10.

The offer is for anyone with a valid Arkansas hunting license. Don't miss out on deer season or a free sausage biscuit!

