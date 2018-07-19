HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man was fishing last weekend when he reeled in a unique catch: a prosthetic leg.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 38-year-old Michael Nelson was kayaking in the Little Red River on Sunday when he saw the pink sole of a Nike sneaker floating. He says the leg is "in pretty good shape" besides some rusted screws.

The Heber Springs man located the leg's owner just hours after posting about the prosthesis on a Facebook page called Heber News You Should Know. The leg belongs to a woman who was involved in a boating accident on the river in April.

Nelson says he looks forward to returning the leg to the woman on Sunday when she's in town, calling the prosthesis "the best catch I've had this year."

He has also cleaned the prosthetic, quoting "always leave things better than when you find them."

