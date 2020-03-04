HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lake Ouachita State Park is now closed after three people who went camping there in late March have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Parks officials said they learned about it late Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the state park told us the campers had "some level of contact with 12 of the park's 23 employees."

For that reason, all of those 23 employees went under self-quarantine Thursday night.

As long as the park stays closed, rangers from two other parks will be on patrol.

The state is not ready to say when the park will re-open.

