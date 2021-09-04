Large crowds expected at Oaklawn for Arkansas Derby weekend

Saddle up, Arkansas! After last year’s derby weekend suddenly closed to guests, Oaklawn is ready to welcome back guests in large crowds.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Saddle up, Arkansas! It’s the start of the Arkansas Derby weekend at Oaklawn.

After last year’s derby weekend suddenly closed to guests, Oaklawn is ready to welcome back guests in large crowds.

“We are so overjoyed for folks to be able to get here for Arkansas Derby weekend,” said Joan Botts, Oaklawn’s vice president of marketing.

It’s a much different site out at the tracks than this time last year, and now things have changed and guests can expect more.

“We have opened up new amenities. The Bugler, it’s our fine dining restaurant with a patio that overlooks the track. Next door is the Firs Turn Patio Bar. We also recently opened up Perks, which is our café,” said Botts.

Tons of fans are expected to be inside the building as tickets are available for purchase online now.

Saturday, the grandstand is sold out.

And with large crowds, security will be monitoring mask use. Guests older than 10 must wear one.

“We know also the infield will be packed as well as all of our restaurants,” said Botts.

The crowds are huge for restaurants surrounding Oaklawn.

“It’ll definitely help us out and send us in the right direction,” said Nathan Cook, Stubby’s BBQ manager.

Stubby’s BBQ across from Oaklawn has waited for this moment. They say the race crowds will help keep their head above the water after pushing through the pandemic.

And a lot of prepping is happening to accommodate the weekend crowds who want great barbecue.

“If we don’t have all of our i’s dotted and our t’s crossed, it can be something if we don’t manage it right, so it’s a 'getting ready to go' kind of thing,” said Cook.

As Oaklawn and surrounding businesses continue to bounce back from a tough year, they have their guests to thank and are ready to make more memories.

“There’s no better time honestly than April to allow fans back into the building, so this is going to be exciting,” said Botts.