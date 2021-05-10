Man missing over 35 hours after driving dirt bike off embankment found safe in Arkansas

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and other agencies searched for a man who left his cabin to go on a 15-mile long trail ride but never returned.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Arkansas — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) and US Forest Service were able to successfully locate a man who had been missing for 35 hours after driving his dirt bike off an embankment.

The man left his cabin on a dirt bike to go on a 15-mile long trail ride in Van Buren County on Tuesday (May 4) at 8:00 a.m.

At 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, he still hadn't returned.

On Wednesday (May 5) morning, the AGFC, US Forest Service, Van Buren County Sheriff's Office and Van Buren SAR Team started search efforts to find the missing man.

AGFC Wildlife Officers and US Forest Service Uniformed Law Enforcement Officers successfully located him at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Arkansas Wildlife Officers Association, the man was found in stable condition.