Officials: Almost 28,000 feral hogs removed from Arkansas since 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly 28,000 feral hogs have been removed from Arkansas since January 2020, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

In a press release, the department said the Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force removed 27,803 hogs over a two year period.

The task force was created in 2017 and is made up of 21 federal and state agencies and non-government organizations.

Removal efforts have assisted over 650 landowners and public properties across the state, including at the Buffalo River Watershed.

“The feral hog removals by the Task Force members reflect the continued collaboration and commitment of our county, state, and federal partners to address and minimize damages associated with feral hogs across the state,” said J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Eradication Program Coordinator.

Feral hogs, which are an invasive species, are especially dangerous for crops, native wildlife, and young livestock. The hogs can be found in 39 states and can carry at least 45 bacteria, diseases, and parasites.

The hogs are estimate to cause $2 billion in damages each year across the country. In Arkansas, it is estimated that there has been at least $41 million in damages every year.