LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has reported that over 670 feral hogs have been removed from public and private lands in Arkansas after 68 hours of a helicopter operation.

The operation was held by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Planet Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services in cooperation with AGFC.

"Crews were able to remove a total of 673 feral hogs from more than 376,000 acres in 13 days of flying," AGFC said in a Facebook post.

The operation flew over properties in several different national wildlife reserves and wildlife management areas and 52 separate private lands.

"The aerial operations are the result of planning and coordination of multiple partners, condensed into several days of actual operations," the AGFC said. "The AGFC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA APHIS would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the activities were underway and apologize for any inconvenience related to the operation."

RELATED: USDA announces $3.4 million award for pilot projects to control feral hogs in Arkansas

RELATED: Verify: Are there legitimate reasons to own an AR-15?