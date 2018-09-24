LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas' largest cycling tour, the Big Dam Bridge 100, is now just days away and whether it’s your first year or thirteenth year riding, there are some things you need to know.

One of the biggest changes this year is the beginning of the route. Riders will start at the same location on Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock, but this year riders will cross the Broadway Bridge and ride along the Little Rock side of the Arkansas River Trail. Riders will only cross the Big Dam Bridge and ride in North Little Rock on their way back to the finish line.

As of Monday, 2,948 riders are signed up to participate in the 100, 68, 50, 26, or 15 mile ride Saturday.

Many riders have been concerned with the potential wet weather this weekend. Our THV11 weather team tells us that as of Monday, data shows slight chances of rain Saturday afternoon, with likely no issues during ride time. Becca Phillips, Communications Specialist, says the ride will go on.

“We haven’t had bad weather in the 13 years we’ve been doing this so let’s just say it’s going to be a cool, crisp, amazing, big dam day," said Phillips.

If there is thunder and lightning at start time, the ride will delay up to an hour.

For the first time this year, there is a new hotline just for riders who need assistance or have questions. They can use the line if they are lost, need help, have a flat tire, or a non-emergent wreck. The number will be included in their registration packet.

Packets can be picked up at the Expo, Friday only, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center. You must have your photo I.D. Participants are then invited to a ‘Gears and Beers’ party Friday night with free music, appetizers, and beer. That event is held at the Old State House Museum from 6-8 p.m.

