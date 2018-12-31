Living a healthy lifestyle is a common trend on New Year’s resolutions lists. Hikes will be held at state parks on New Year’s Day to help you start off on the right foot.

What’s called the ‘First Day Hike’ is held at state parks nationwide on January first. There will be dozens of hikes in the natural state to ring in the new year.

“This will be the 8th year that Arkansas State Parks is participating in this national initiative to get people to come out and take a hike on the first day of the new year,” Arkansas State Parks PIO Meg Matthews said.

Nearly 280 hikers joined in on the First Day Hike of 2018.

“It’s a chance to start the new year with a healthy activity, and start family traditions,” Matthews said.

Matthews said it's a great alternative to sitting inside on the holiday and gives children something active to do.



“Bringing kids out is a way to get them interested and excited about being outside,” Matthews said.

One family finds Pinnacle Park a perfect family outing spot.

“A time we could bond and come closer as a small family as you can see,” Joel Zarate said.

They encourage others to do the same and start of the year outdoors.

“Take advantage and spend time with your family when you can,” Zarate said.

The hike start times range from 8:30 in the morning until 5 in the evening.

Participating in the hike is no cost to park goers, all you need is warm clothing.

“Make sure that you dress warmly, make sure you dress in layers, wear gloves. I see a lot of cold hands. Make sure that you bring enough water,” Matthews said.

Matthews said there are trails for everyone to enjoy.

“Some of those are paved and they’re even so if you have a family member say who’s in a wheelchair or maybe isn’t capable of walking all the way up to the summit, it’s a great alternative,” Matthews said.

Matthews hopes this will put New Year’s resolutions into action.

“It’s a great way to start the new year especially if you’re one of those people, like I don’t know everybody, who makes a New Year’s Resolution and never follow through. And that resolution just sits there looking at you, judging you. This is a great way to start off the new year. You say ‘I’m going to get outdoors more often. I’m going to exercise more often.’ You take this First Day Hike, and you know what? You can check that off and it’s done,” Matthews said.

There are over 40 First Day Hikes happening in Arkansas Tuesday.

You can find a list of times and locations here.