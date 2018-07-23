LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A large area of central Arkansas was hit with 50-80 mph winds on Saturday morning and even though your trees are still standing, it is a good idea to survey around your property to spot out any future dangers before the next storm strikes.

Trees may look healthy from a distance but Tamara Walkingstick, Associate Professor with the forestry extension of the University of Arkansas, says there are few factors to consider when looking at the potential of tree failure.

One is the species of tree that produces a double trunk. This tree can easily split in the middle when tested by strong winds, and ice or snow accumulation. Once the tree splits there is no permanent solution, Walkingstick said.

"I get asked if they can tape together, no, can they bolt together? You can but the tree will not grow back together. This sounds stupid but wood is dead, it's wood right? So there is no way this is going to grow back together you can duct tape it, but it's not going to do anything,” she said.

Tree problems can start when they are still young. Proper care and pruning will keep the tree healthy and less susceptible to failure or damage. When trees are not taken care of, new but weaker branches will grow.

Another issue is the root system. Trees that have roots near the surface with a wet ground and high winds are a bad combination.

"Pine trees are very shallow rooted, they are also can get very tall, and have quite a needle mass, they’re not incredibly strong wood and by that, I mean they are fairly limber and the wind was so strong that they went beyond the point that they can bend," she said.

Walkingstick said to watch out for widowmakers. These large limbs are dangling or barely hanging on -- with the next big gust of wind they could come crashing through your home or yard.

If something looks risky or is about to fall, don’t wait to take the proper action. For small trees and limbs you can manage this with a neighbors help or on your own.

However, for larger trees and limbs you should contact an arborist who can remove the hazard safely.

While cleaning up after any storm, make sure to be safe. Wear goggles or safety glasses so you don’t get sawdust in your eyes.

For more information on types of tree damage and certified arborists, click here.

