LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - After a wet day of tailgating Saturday, golfers will have to wait a little while to tee off at War Memorial Golf Course. Some golf course employees and volunteers believe this is probably the worst the golf course has ever been, but they've already started cleaning up and will have it repaired in no time.

“You sort of see it coming," said volunteer and golfer Bill Bristow. “You see it rain and you know what to expect.”

Bristow helped pick up items tailgaters left behind.

"There’s interesting things to find; grills, tarps," said Bristow.

Course employees tell us inmates cleaned up the course of trash Sunday, Oct. 14.

"They did a phenomenal job picking up trash," said Bristow.

Now, crews are working to repair and level out the course. Teams with War Memorial Stadium and the City of Little Rock will work together to repair it.

"This is nothing new to us -- ..we know what we’re doing," said Meg Matthews with Arkansas State Parks.

They’ll use tractors to smooth out rutted areas and possibly put sand down. Course employees hope to open the course to golfers by late this week. It was originally supposed to open last Sunday, the day after the game. While it will likely open this week, golf course employees don’t expect the grass to fully grow back until Spring.

