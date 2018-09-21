One Little Rock woman's post in the Nextdoor app is drawing the attention of not only neighbors, but also folks across central Arkansas.

"You don't notice them until they've noticed you. Then it's too late for the dogs to pull back sometimes,” said Nancy Ryburn.

Three weeks ago, while playing in the backyard, her lab mix found itself on the wrong side of a copperhead coil.

"She is very inquisitive and has indeed killed snakes before,” Rayburn said of her dog. “This one got her before she got him."

Then, just last week, another one of her dogs, this one blind, was also bitten.

"I let him out about 4:30 in the afternoon and he came back with just his tremendously swollen neck,” Ryburn said.

After two trips to the emergency vet, it was determined both dogs had been bitten by venomous snakes.

Ryburn took to the Nextdoor app to warn neighbors.

"I never expected to get the tremendous response I've gotten,” she said. “I walk them every morning around the neighborhood and someone always stops me and says, 'Are these the dogs bitten by the snakes?'"

Trey Reid, a spokesperson for Arkansas Game and Fish, said Arkansas's rainy summer and warm temperatures have a role to play in the sudden snake invasion.

"If there has been an uptick in snake sightings, it's probably because we've had some really warm weather over the last week. Some of the warmest weather we've had all summer long, right here at the end of summer," Reid said.

Since the bites, Ryland has done quite a bit of yard work to eliminate snake safe spaces.

"I would like to point out the monkey grass no longer exists. There's a snake trap out there that a friend of mine brought. Whether that's going to work or not, who knows. I'm scared to check it, but it doesn't look like there's a snake in there right now,” she said.

Reid says keeping grass and bushes low is one of the best things you can do to repel the reptiles.

"If you see a snake, stay away from it,” he said. “Don't bother it. Don't poke it. Don't try to kill it, get the hoe or the shovel after it. Just leave it alone is probably the best advice."

Dr. Matthew Charney of Arkansas Veterinary Emergency said their office has seen about five snake bites per-week recently. With urban development partly to blame. Driving the snakes into residential areas.

He said snakes are most active at dusk and most common when it gets warm for a week-or-so at a time.

