LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Senior Ronjanae DeGray and junior Kyra Collier registered double-doubles in a 62-48 win over Louisiana Saturday night to move to 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play and 6-7 overall. It was the third career double-double for the pair, the second of the season for DeGray and the first for Collier since her freshman year.



DeGray and Collier are the first Trojans to post double-double in the same game since Kaitlyn Pratt and Shanity James accomplished the feat against Arkansas State in the second to last regular season game of the 2015-16 regular season.



DeGray finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Collier submitted 17 points and 11 rebounds. DeGray's point total ties her career-high, which she set against Louisiana during the 2016-17 season. Collier has



The Little Rock offense opened the game with 23 points in the first quarter, the most points scored in an opening quarter this season, and took Louisiana on a 10-0 run in the game's first five minutes.



Little Rock's offensive prowess faded in the second and third quarters with the Trojans struggling from the floor, shooting just 27 percent in the second and 22 in the third, but a stout defense held the Ragin' Cajuns to 26 percent from the field in the first half. Louisiana rallied in the third quarter, shooting 6-of-12 from the field, to bring themselves within four, but the Trojans closed the door with a 10-4 run to end the quarter.



Little Rock regained offensive control in the fourth quarter, outscoring Louisiana 17-13 to pull away in the final 10 minutes and mark it's 24th win over the Cajuns, third consecutively.



Sydney Chastain added eight points, going two-of-three from beyond the arc, and Terrion Moore tallied six points. Tori Lasker also contributed to the effort on the glass, grabbing five rebounds, helping Little Rock score 17 second chance points.



The Trojans take the road and head to Alabama for the first road conference contests of the season with a showdown against Troy at 6 p.m. Jan 10 and a tilt at South Alabama at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Both games with be streamed on ESPN+.