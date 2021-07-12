Patrick Wicklander drafted by Rays in 8th round

The Arkansas ace was taken by Tampa Bay with the No. 251 overall pick

DENVER — He's a West Coast guy headed to the East Coast.

Arkansas ace, Patrick Wicklander, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 8th round of this year's MLB Draft, taken with the No. 251-overall pick.

Wicklander established himself early as the Diamond Hogs' Friday night guy.

The lefty went 7-1 in 18 appearances in 2021 with 13 starts. He was second on the team in innings pitched behind Kevin Kopps, throwing 77.2 innings on the season and finished the year with a 2.09 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .226 average.

He was stellar in the final start of his career, scattering six hits across six innings and giving up an earned run in Arkansas' 21-2 win over North Carolina State.