CONWAY, Ark. — University of Central Arkansas men's basketball coach Russ Pennell is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the program for personal reasons, according to Dr. Brad Teague, UCA's director of athletics.



Associate head coach Anthony Boone will run the program in Pennell's absence. Pennell is in his sixth season as head coach of the Bears. Boone is also in his sixth season at UCA as associate head coach.



The Bears (1-9) open Southland Conference play at home on Wednesday against Incarnate Word.