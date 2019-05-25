FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — University of Arkansas freshman Julian Perico was named to the Division I PING All-Central Region team, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced today.

Perico is the 12th Razorback – who has tallied a total of 24 honors – to be named All-Region in the 13-year tenure of head coach Brad McMakin. In fact, at least Razorback has earned PING All-Region honor in each of the last 12 years. The Central Region includes teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Perico is currently participating in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship on Arkansas’ home course – Blessings Club.

The Lima, Peru native was named to the SEC All-Freshman team this year and leads the Razorbacks with a 71.34 scoring average, which additionally stands as the best scoring average by a Razorback freshman. He earned a berth to the NCAA Championship by finishing sixth at the NCAA Austin Regional – grabbing the lone individual spot available from the site.

He won Alabama’s Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate last fall, shooting a school-record 197, and tallied a team-best five top 10’s. In addition, 34 of his 38 rounds this season counted toward the team total, he posted the low round a team-best 16 times and was the team’s highest finisher a team-best five times, including the SEC Championship and NCAA Regional.