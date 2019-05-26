FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Julian Perico got off to a slow start but grinded his way to a 3-over-par 75 Saturday in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, played at Blessings Golf Club (par 72, 7,550 yards).

Perico, who was tied for sixth after an opening-round 71, stands in a tie for 23rd with a 36-hole, 2-over-par score of 146 (71-75). The individual leader after two rounds is Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat with a 6-under-par 138 (69-69). OSU teammate Matthew Wolff is tied for second after tying the Blessing course record with a 66 in round two. (Razorbacks Mason Overstreet and Tyson Reeder have also shot 66.) First-round leader Collin Morikawa is tied with Wolff for second as the pair is one stroke back with a 139.

The freshman is still in good position to make the cut after tomorrow’s third round, which would lead to two more rounds to make up the eight-stroke difference. The team field will shrink from 30 to 15 and the top nine individuals not on those advancing teams will play 18 final holes on Monday. After Monday’s round, an NCAA individual champion will be crowned the top eight teams that will advance to match play Tuesday will be determined.

Perico started his round with a double-bogey on the par-5, 10th hole. He dropped two more shots on holes 13 and 15. However, he posted back-to-back birdies on holes 16 and 17 to climb back to +2 for the day and +1 for the Championship. Perico gave those two shots back on holes 18 and 1 but, after four straight pars, he had a birdie on hole 6 for the second straight day. He closed his day with pars on his final three holes.

Perico will tee off at 9:02 am off hole No. 10 for his third round on Sunday.