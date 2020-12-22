PFF tabs A-State’s Adams Jr. honorable mention All-America

The Red Wolves placed a player on PFF’s All-America Team for the second consecutive season after former wide receiver Omar Bayless was also honorable-mention

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Arkansas State senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr., the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, was named Monday to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America Team as an honorable-mention selection.

The Red Wolves placed a player on PFF’s All-America Team for the second consecutive season after former wide receiver Omar Bayless was also an honorable-mention choice in 2019.

A First Team All-Sun Belt pick and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, Adams ranks third in the nation in total receptions (79) and touchdown catches (12) and fifth in receiving yards (1,111). Both his 7.9 receptions per game and 111.1 receiving yards average rank ninth in the country.

The Jonesboro, Ark., native was twice named the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week this season while being selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl and receiving a Hula Bowl invitation. He posted five 100-yard receiving games that are tied for the sixth most in the nation and tied for the second most in both Arkansas State and Sun Belt Conference history.

Adams’ 1,111 receiving yards are the third most ever by an A-State player, while his 79 catches rank fifth in the school record books. He was selected as the National Player of the Week by the Maxwell Award, 247Sports, Athlon Sports (offensive) and Frisco Bowl (offensive) after leading A-State to a 35-31 victory over Kansas State, when he posted eight receptions for 98 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, including the game winner.