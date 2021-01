ARLINGTON, Texas — Jordan Phillips recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas-Arlington to a 66-61 win over Arkansas-Little Rock. Markquis Nowell led the Trojans with 19 points.

Couldn't complete the season sweep in Texas. Back to the Jack against the Warhawks this weekend. #LittleRocksTeam pic.twitter.com/TIbmoQluNZ

