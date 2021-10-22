UAPB fans gearing up for historic game against Razorbacks

If you head to the campus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, it's pretty easy to figure out who the students are rooting for ahead of Saturday's game.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff senior, Zariya Cooper will be going to Saturday's show down on the field with some pretty high hopes.

"I'm a UAPB fan. Die hard. And to me, they are going to win," Cooper said. "Tomorrow I'm expecting the football team to take on a lot of leadership. It is a big game, it is a historic game."

For her, the game will be historic in more ways than one.

She said she is engaged to one of the star athletes and her hope is that those moments of excitement will live on forever.

"He already has a SWAC ring and it's just different memories that he is making to share with our kids in the future," Cooper said.

The intensity of this game is actually being felt all over the campus.

Ahead of Saturday, the school's Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth band has exhausted so much time during rehearsals to make sure their performance is top tier in front of thousands of fans.

"We're putting in the work, doing overtime, marching and running the drills," said band member Autumn Lemon.

It is not just the school that is hoping to bring home a win.

At Pop's Barbershop, a prominent business in downtown Pine Bluff, Cheston Jackson is an open supporter of the Golden Lions and is fearlessly betting on the Hogs.

"As far as the outcome of the game, Arkansas' offense is just too big. They could run the ball every play if they want to, so I really don't think UAPB has much of a chance," Jackson said.

If the Golden Lions can pull off a win against the Razorbacks, he said he is prepared to hear about it when he returns back to work.

"They are going to talk about me bad in the shop on Tuesday. I will have to hear about it," Jackson said.