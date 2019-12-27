PINE BLUFF, Ark — This is the second year for the King Cotton Holiday Classic after it took a nearly 20 year hiatus.

The tournament brings basketball teams from across the country to Pine Bluff, and even with the long pause, the prestige has not been forgotten.

RELATED: King Cotton Holiday Classic tips off for the first time since 1999

"We've been preparing for this since day one," said Stephen Woods, Hightower High School boys' head basketball coach.

This is the first year the Texas team has been invited and they are ready to show off their skills. They are 14-4 for the season.

"Of course we've done our homework on the two teams we are going to play, but we want to go out and dictate the pace of the game, the style of the game, and play our game to make them adjust to us," said Woods. "So, it gives the guys a different brand of basketball and compete."

Last year, 10,000 people came to the King Cotton Holiday Classic. This year, they are expecting double that.

RELATED: King Cotton Classic returns to Pine Bluff, filling nearly 20-year void

"Yes, anticipating people coming, visiting, and spending money. Wow, it's a lot of work. All hands on deck," said Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey.

The convention center has been preparing for this event all year long.

"Well, we've been renovating the building for the past year, and doing finishing touches on the light fixtures and all that, like LED lighting, so it will be a bright atmosphere," said McCorvey. "Also, just putting protocols in for security and the box office."

The Pine Bluff Police Department is also getting ready for the tournament.

They said they will have extra officers on duty, along with help from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, to make sure everyone is safe and secure.