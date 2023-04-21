Pine Bluff's Courtney Crutchfield commits to Arkansas

The four-star wide receiver and defensive back picked Arkansas over LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, the Arkansas football team picked up a new commitment from the 2024 Class.

Pine Bluff wide receiver and defensive back Courtney Crutchfield made his pledge to the Hogs on social media.

Crutchfield, a four-star recruit, picked Arkansas over LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M and others.

Last season, Crutchfield caught 25 passes for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He recorded 32 tackles, three tackles for a loss and had five interceptions on defense for the Zebras.

Crutchfield is a multi-sport athlete who helped Pine Bluff High School win the Class 5A state basketball title last season and was named state title MVP.

