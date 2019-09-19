PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In a release UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander announced Athletic Director Melvin Hines is no longer with the university.

Dear Golden Lion Family and Community:

I write to you today to inform you of changes in the Athletics Department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Melvin Hines, Director of Athletics, is no longer with the University. In an effort to build upon the positive momentum in the Athletics Department, Keith McCluney has been named Acting Director of Athletics effective immediately. Mr. McCluney, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director, has worked in athletics administration at major universities since 2004. As with all faculty and staff, Mr. Hines participated in an annual evaluation, which revealed that it was time to move in a new direction. We thank Mr. Hines for his service to UAPB athletics, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. A search for a new athletics director will begin immediately.

It is critical that UAPB’s leadership is in lockstep with the vision for this great university. I want you to know that the changes made today in no way affect our ultimate goal of achieving student success in both athletics and scholarship. We appreciate the strong support of our students, employees, alumni and community friends.

We solicit your continued support during this time of transition.

Go Lions!

Sincerely,

Laurence B. Alexander,

J.D., Ph.D.

Chancellor